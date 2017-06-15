South-South group rejects Biafra

A group known as the South-South Patriots (SSP) has said the region is not part agitation for Biafra.

After a one day executive meeting in Calabar Thursday, the group resolved that “the territory of South South is not part of Igbos’ agitation and self-determination of a country called Biafra”.

A 12 point communique signed by the Leader of the group, Prince Kingsley Ndedu, the Secretary, Mr. Joseph Udoh, Chief Mobilization Officer, Mr. Aigberemhon Moses and three others read in part, “it is on the record that, in the year 1966 the Igbos derailed the first democratically elected government through a coup led by Chukwuma Kaduna Ezeogwu in an attempt to suppress Nigeria and Nigerians. The Igbos domineering tendencies they attempted on Nigeria in 1966 that could not be achieved is now tilted towards the South South geopolitical zone which is totally not acceptable.

“Self-determination can actually be achieved in two ways mainly; peaceful means through referendum and war, which is the most painful with loss of lives. Eritrea achieved theirs through war. In the case of Southern Sudan, the country has seen no peace after the peaceful separation from North, as the country is now in civil war.

“The Biafra issue will be same story as Southern Sudan trying to force other territories into Biafra agenda is unacceptable and will be resisted. For the fact that no referendum has been made to determine the territory called Biafra as shown in their so called map.

“The Igbos marginalized the South South by deliberately not building a single government owned schools in South South region during their reign in the defunct Eastern region. For selfish benefits only developed palm fruit/rubber plantation and others in South South and employed our people as labourers then pay them pea-nuts. The only roads then led to their plantations (hence) we are not part of and cannot be part of Biafra. We sincerely demand for restructuring of Nigeria (and) true federalism to be implemented.

“Igbos failed in leadership when they let go southern Cameroun through referendum under the leadership of Nnamdi Azikiwe, water down or weaken the political influence of the South Southerners in person like Prof. Eyo Ita and others while the Northern Cameroun was withheld by the Northern leaders.”

The post South-South group rejects Biafra appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

