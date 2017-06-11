Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Southampton star Charlie Austin’s two-month affair exposed by wife on Facebook – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Southampton star Charlie Austin's two-month affair exposed by wife on Facebook
NAIJ.COM
Southampton star Charlie Austin is fighting to keep his marriage together after his affair with a 22-year-old hairdresser was exposed on Facebook and Twitter by his wife. The 27-year-old footballer's wife Bianca, 26, initially accused him of cheating
'Five stars for being a dirty s**g': Charlie Austin's wife Bianca hits out at love rival Rissy Gannon in scathing Daily Mail
Charlie Austin and wife Bianca RE-FOLLOW each other on Twitter following revelations about his two-month affair days …The Sun

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.