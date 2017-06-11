Southampton star Charlie Austin’s two-month affair exposed by wife on Facebook – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Southampton star Charlie Austin's two-month affair exposed by wife on Facebook
NAIJ.COM
Southampton star Charlie Austin is fighting to keep his marriage together after his affair with a 22-year-old hairdresser was exposed on Facebook and Twitter by his wife. The 27-year-old footballer's wife Bianca, 26, initially accused him of cheating …
'Five stars for being a dirty s**g': Charlie Austin's wife Bianca hits out at love rival Rissy Gannon in scathing …
Charlie Austin and wife Bianca RE-FOLLOW each other on Twitter following revelations about his two-month affair days …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!