Southampton’s Dusan Tadic Admits He Could Quit Club Amid Liverpool Transfer Speculation

Dusan Tadic has said “you never know in football” when asked about speculation he could leave Southampton this summer.

The Serbian international has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

And he said: “I don’t comment on these things. I have an agent and I have correct things with the club.

“We will see. You never know in football. In every club, sometimes players leave. It is not easy, but this is football.”

Tadic’s game time at Southampton has been reduced this season after he fell out with Claude Puel and he has appeared on the Reds’ radar due to his £13m release clause.

The Serbian would be the sixth player to swap the south coast for Merseyside in the last three seasons after Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mane’s transfers.

