Southeast Development Commission bill passes second reading in Senate

The bill to establish Southeast Development Commission sponsored by Senator Stella Oduah (PDP) Anambra North Senatorial district and Samuel Anyanwu (PDP), Imo East Senatorial district passed second reading on Wednesday. The bill which was first introduced on 26th June, 2016, is to serve as a catalyst to develop the commercial potentials of the Southeast. Samuel […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

