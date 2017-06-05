Southgate: Hart Is Good With His Feet

Gareth Southgate has no issue with Joe Hart’s ball possession, as he feels he is good with his feet.

Pep Guardiola sent the England international out on loan when he joined City, citing his possession as a problem.

Hart conceded 58 goals in his first season at Torino, an outcome club president Urbano Cairo did not expect. Nevertheless, England manager, Southgate remains impressed with him.

“I read the comments of the president, but frankly that could be related to the fact they know they can’t keep him,” Southgate said. “For me, it’s been a real positive. He had to make a quick decision on where he played and he’s seen a different league.

“From our point of view, he’s been asked to play out from the back which I think he’s dealt with it very, very well.

“His impact for us has been excellent. And he’s recognised that he’s missed something this season as regards the level of games and the environment he’d been in previously.

“He’s another player who wants to be the best he possibly can and he’s pretty self-critical.

“But he’s got that drive to be a top player. It will be interesting to see what happens for him in the summer.

“He’s been asked to play with his feet this season. They play out in quite tight areas.

The post Southgate: Hart Is Good With His Feet appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

