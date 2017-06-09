Southgate: Kane Will Captain England

Gareth Southgate has confirmed Harry Kane will captain England against Scotland in the world cup qualifiers on Saturday.

Kane already signified his interest to captain England and he’ll get that shot in his 18th cap for the senior squad.

Southgate says the Tottenham forward was selected from a few other players, as he intends to rotate the captain selection.

“People said to me there was a lack of leaders in this team and I don’t think that’s the case,” Southagte said on Friday. “I felt it important to try and give people the opportunity to lead in different ways. Everybody’s different and has different leadership styles, has a different impact around the hotel, training ground and in meetings.

“Harry is one of a number of people I could have given that opportunity to. A couple of the others have done it already and I wanted to give him that boost for tomorrow.

“It’s a great honour for any player and their family. The significance wasn’t lost on him that’s for sure.”

