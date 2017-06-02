S&P affirms South Africa’s BB+ rating, negative outlook – Nasdaq
JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) – S&P Global Ratings on Friday affirmed South Africa's "junk" grade foreign currency debt rating and retained a negative outlook, saying weak economic growth and political uncertainty continued to pose risks to the rating.
