Spalletti Appointed Inter Manager, On A Two-Year Deal

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Luciano Spalletti has been announced as Inter Milan’s new manager, after signing a two-year contract.

Spalletti left Roma at the end of the season, despite finishing second with the team. He has been appointed the new coach, after Inter had to make do with an interim manager , since the sacking of Pioli in May.

Pioli is now Fiorentina’s new manager and Spalletti will be unveiled on Wednesday, with the full backing of Suning Holdings, new owners of Inter.

The former Roma coach has an impressimpressive resume, managing at Empoli, Udinese and he had two successful stints at Roma.

The post Spalletti Appointed Inter Manager, On A Two-Year Deal appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

