Spanish Authorities Accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of Tax Fraud

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

World’s highest paid athlete, Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of tax fraud by the Spanish Authorities, BBC reports. The prosecutor’s office in Madrid has said a lawsuit has been filed against the Real Madrid player. Ronaldo, who is accused of evading tax of 14.7m euros from 2011 to 2014, had earlier denied allegations in December […]

