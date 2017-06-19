SPECIAL REPORT: Uber killing our business, Lagos taxi drivers lament

“These days, in a whole week, you may not get N5,000…which wasn’t the situation before now,” a driver lamented.

The post SPECIAL REPORT: Uber killing our business, Lagos taxi drivers lament appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

