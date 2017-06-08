Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Speculators Eye the Day When Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Cryptocurrency speculators and investment gurus are having a great time predicting Bitcoin’s future as the popular digital currency’s price continues to break records on a regular basis. A well-informed prediction, a random guess or just wishful thinking, everyone is coming up with a new Bitcoin price forecast. The latest one puts the cryptocurrency’s price at … Continue reading Speculators Eye the Day When Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million

The post Speculators Eye the Day When Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.