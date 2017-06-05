Spicy Zuma Emails With Sexy Pics Uncovered Amongst #GuptaLeaks Cache [Images]

And they have arrived.

Digging through the thousands of private Gupta-related emails and documents, it wasn’t going to be long until at least one saucy image found its way into the hands of the media.

But we got a few more than we bargained for, when some photographs intended for Duduzane Zuma’s eyes only were leaked.

On March 3, 2015, two months before his Gupta-paid wedding to Shanice Stork, Duduzane received four emails from Cape Town-based former fashion editor and freelance stylist Malikah Hajee.

Attached were saucy images of her with the subject line of one of her emails being, “Remember what you missing! (sic),” reports News24.

Here’s what she sent:

Naughty.

But she wasn’t the only one.

Frenchwoman Nadège dos Reis sent Duduzane “a number of selfies on October 30 and 31 2015 – five months after his wedding – which included one of her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris”:

Although the contents of the emails have not been released, we have the suggestive subject lines:

In another email with a subject line that reads, “That makes u flight to paris? (sic)”, she attaches a picture of herself in a skintight, low-slung pink minidress, and another of her shapely, lingerie-clad bottom, while lying on a bed.

Tsk tsk.

But other than suggestive images, Duduzane’s relationship with his baby mama wasn’t smooth sailing either, and appeared to just add to his complicated romantic relationships:

One [email], from a family lawyer, details how [Duduzane’s] lawyers and those of the mother of his son, who was born in 2015, quibbled over till slips, credit card bills and “start-up costs” for the baby. It shows that the child’s mother wanted R30 000 per month in maintenance for the baby, and also wanted Duduzane to pay his share of the costs for a night nurse, as well as antenatal classes. An email the lawyer sent to him in September 2015 said: “Nanny must be included in monthly maintenance claims as referred to above and, if she has done any other work, such as household help, or will be doing so, this must be stated, as your client will then bear a portion of her cost for herself too.” But some of the costs didn’t sit too well with Duduzane’s lawyer. “A contribution to start-up nappies, wipes and basic medications of R2 000 (the chemist and other slips are not all for the child, and some appear to be post-birth),” the lawyer wrote. The lawyer also took issue with the amount of maintenance asked for. “Regrettably, your client’s claim for R30 000 per month (which means that the child requires R60 000 per month) is absurd and cannot be accepted. “On your client’s own figures sent to us in July, the child’s approximate costs were R37 011.79, and your client now asks my client to pay 50%. “On her own version, that would be some R18 500, and those costs were excessive…” Before this letter was sent, Duduzane’s lawyer had made an overture to pay her a lump sum instead of maintenance every month. AmaBhungane and Daily Maverick reported this week that Gupta lawyer Gert van der Merwe advised Duduzane, who paid the woman R3.5m.

Oh, Duduzane. So young, yet so many women to deal with.

I wonder what else lies waiting for our discovery.

[source:news24]

