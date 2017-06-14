Sports Anthony Joshua To Visit Nigeria in August – Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian Bulletin
Sports Anthony Joshua To Visit Nigeria in August
Nigerian Bulletin
World Boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, is set to visit Nigeria on a three-day tour in August, during which he would pay courtesy calls on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja; and the governors of Lagos and Ogun states. anthony joshua.
