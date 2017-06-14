Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sports Anthony Joshua To Visit Nigeria in August – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Sports Anthony Joshua To Visit Nigeria in August
Nigerian Bulletin
World Boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, is set to visit Nigeria on a three-day tour in August, during which he would pay courtesy calls on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja; and the governors of Lagos and Ogun states. anthony joshua.
Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua To Visit Nigeria In August360Nobs.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.