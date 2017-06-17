Sports federations’election : Only sports policy can save sports in Nigeria – Ngerem

“Soonest we will all go to sleep after the initial ‘gragra’ depending on if our fa- vorite candidate won or lost. Furthermore, and very soon it will be time to sports travel and earn estacodes – of course most federations are penniless and the Team Nigeria concept to help raise sponsorship funds was allowed to die with active connivance for sports stakeholders.

“Believe me once it is travel time and budget is out – as usual it will again be: “all quiet on the western front.” The ‘war’ will now move to international fed- erations where we go and wash our dirty linens in the full glare of the world.”