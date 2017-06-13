Pages Navigation Menu

Sports Ministry declares NBBF’s election in Kano illegal

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Sports

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports on Monday in Abuja said the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) elections held in Kano same day was illegal. Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Solomon Dalung, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja the elections were held by a faction of the Federation’s…

