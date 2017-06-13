Sports Ministry Hands Over National Stadium Power Gym To Peak

By James Agberebi:

The Nigerian Ministry of Sports officially handed over the National Stadium, Lagos power gym to FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Peak Milk on Tuesday.

Present at the ceremony was Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Ben Langat, Finance Director, WAMCO, Drik Van Breen, Corporate Affairs Director, WAMCO, Ore Famurewa, Marketing Manager, WAMCO, Maureen Ifada, Deputy Director and Head of Lagos Liaison Office, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Segun Akinlotan who represented the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung.

Also in attendance was Head Coach of the Nigerian Paralympics Powerlifting Team, Feyisetan Are.

As part of the agreement of the handover, Peak Milk will be saddled with the responsibility of renovating the power gym and also provide the powerlifters with Peak Milk every month.

Langat sid: "First and foremost, our sincere appreciation goes to the Honourable Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung, for his approval of the partnership between Peak and the Nigerian Paralympics team.

"The story of the Paralympians is a story of will, drive, motivation and winning against all odds. Theirs is a story of triumph in-spite of the limitations we face as a people. Their story underscores the fact that if you dream it, you can achieve it.

"As the industry leader in dairy, we believe that every Nigerian can reach for their Peak. We intend to use their story to reach out to millions of Nigerians encouraging them to explore their potentials regardless of whatever limitations they may face.

"This three pronged partnership comprises: nutritional support which we already started in December 2016 with monthly supply of Peak milk to the team, overall refurbishment of the gym and procurement of training equipment which we will start today (Tuesday) and amplification of their success story to build self-belief across the nation.

"Today, (Tuesday) we are setting a milestone that we believe will encourage Nigerians to unleash their potential to reach for the peak."

Powerlifting coach Are said: "Let me use this opportunity to commend Peak Milk, Nigeria's number one milk brand for coming to the aid of the athletes with its decision to take over and turn around the gymnasium at the National Stadium and equip it with modern training and fitness equipment.

"This is a king gesture by Peak Milk as the best thing that has happened to sports development in Nigeria in recent times, as this would further enhance the training process and enable a better performance from the team while also inspiring them to do more.

"The athletes have endured training with obsolete and non-functional gym equipment and facilities but despite all these odds have won several medals and honours for the country at both continental and global competitions."



The post Sports Ministry Hands Over National Stadium Power Gym To Peak appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

