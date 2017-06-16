Pages Navigation Menu

Sports Ministry loses Deputy Director, NFF says death a big shock

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports on Thursday in Abuja lost one of its senior staff, Mrs Lizzy Onyewenwa, the Deputy Director of Planning. The Director of Information, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Tolu Makinde, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said Onyewenwa died after a brief illness. NAN reports…

