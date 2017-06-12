Sports only vaccine to end agitations in Nigeria – Dalung

Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Monday in Abuja described sports as the only vaccine to end agitations and unnecessary anxiety in the country.

“Apart from ICT, sports is the second largest employer in the world and only sports can address the challenges of this country,’’ Dalung said while addressing the newly-inaugurated seven-man electoral appeal committee for the National Sports Federation elections.

The minister said sports is the only vaccine and instrument to stop agitations, with the way the country is presently.

“If the right thing is done, young people will realise their talents and will have hope in this country, or else the sermon of peace will be like a mere gospel to a hungry man,’’ he said.

Dalung added that Nigerians must change their attitude to sports development, in the areas of sponsorship and encouraging the youths to do sports.

“If we neglect sports we should forget about peace,’’ he said.

The 2017 elections into the boards of the national sports federations are scheduled for Tuesday in Abuja.

The post Sports only vaccine to end agitations in Nigeria – Dalung appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

