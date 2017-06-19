Spring water ‘unsafe until tested’ – City of Cape Town – Independent Online
Spring water 'unsafe until tested' – City of Cape Town
Independent Online
Cape Town – The City of Cape Town says it can't guarantee the safety of water coming from underground springs and other sources. This is in response to queries about why a sign was put up at the Muizenberg spring discouraging people from drinking the …
City of Cape Town to formally request ideas to supply potable water
