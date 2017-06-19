Sprint is using Jay Z’s new Tidal-exclusive album to get new subscribers

Months after Sprint purchased a 33 percent stake in Tidal, the streaming service’s owner is planning to release his first Tidal-exclusive album on June 30. Sprint is offering a six-month Tidal subscription for free to its customers.

