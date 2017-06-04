Squash Federation election: Oyerinde flaunts record as campaign tool – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Squash Federation election: Oyerinde flaunts record as campaign tool
Vanguard
Boye Oyerinde has assured that his wealth of experience in the corporate world and the sports circle will be brought to bear to achieve resounding success if elected as the President of Nigeria Squash Federation. The current Director of Tournaments and …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!