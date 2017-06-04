Squash Federation election: Oyerinde flaunts record as campaign tool

Boye Oyerinde has assured that his wealth of experience in the corporate world and the sports circle will be brought to bear to achieve resounding success if elected as the President of Nigeria Squash Federation.

The current Director of Tournaments and member of the Lagos State Squash Association who was in charge of the 2013 and 2014 Lagos International Squash Classics with 11 countries in attendance lamented the dearth of the game in Nigeria.

Speaking recently in Akure during the donation of sports equipment to squash players in Ondo state, Oyerinde emphasized that players in Nigeria can become global contenders if well harnessed under a visionary leadership and vibrant environment.

“Before the 2013 and 2014 Lagos International Squash Classics, we assembled 8 of the top players in Nigeria at a camp in Lagos, sponsored their training programs through financial contributions and monitored their training programs.

“In 4 months we realized that no other player could play at the level of these players in the country while one of them got to the finals of the 2013 LISC tournament. 2 of our players got to the Quarter finals of the 2014 tournament despite a large presence of international PSA players.”

He assured that the board will hit the ground running if elected during the National Sports Federations election slated for Abuja on the 13th of June, 2017 with athletes oriented programs already lined up.

“Through the support of the PSA, I am presently in touch with the National Urban Squash and Education Association in the USA to assist in developing a solid squash/educational youth program where good squash players from Nigeria can access educational scholarships.

He stressed the need to unify the different factions within the Squash federation and direct their attention towards developing the game in Nigeria.

“The polarization of the sport has adversely affected its development. We have so many individuals and even corporate organizations who are interested in investing in squash, but because the house is not united and always in the news for bad reasons, these prospective partners are scared.

“We need all hands on deck to meet our objective of developing this great game and bring back the old glory to the game of squash in Nigeria.”

