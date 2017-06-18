Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SSS finally speaks on threat to Igbos by Northern groups – Premium Times

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Premium Times

SSS finally speaks on threat to Igbos by Northern groups
Premium Times
About two weeks after a coalition of Northern groups gave a three-month ultimatum to Igbos to leave Northern Nigeria, the State Security Service has reacted to the call. The SSS, which has the “statutory mandate of ensuring the internal security of the

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.