Stakeholders want FG to invest in religious organizations for HIV control

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Stakeholders from religious organisations have called on the Federal Government to invest in Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) in addressing early diagnosis and treatment for HIV/AIDs positive children in the country. The National Director, Caritas Nigeria, Mr Evaristus Bassey, made the call at the Regional Consultation on Paediatric care on HIV/AIDs Conference on Friday in Abuja. Bassey said almost every Nigerian resident was a member of a church or mosque community and access of these institutions penetrate to most remote communities where there are no health care facilities.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

