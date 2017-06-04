Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stakeholders Weigh MMA2 Concession Agreement, 10 Years After – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Stakeholders Weigh MMA2 Concession Agreement, 10 Years After
Leadership Newspapers
Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) operators of the Murtala Muhammed Domestic Airport Terminal two popularly referred to as MMA2 recently celebrated10 years of operating the airport terminal. In this piece, ANTHONY AWUNOR looks at the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.