Stars and Friends football tourney enters semis – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 17, 2017


Stars and Friends football tourney enters semis
Semi final matches of the Stars and Friends football tournament will be played tomorrow at the mainbowl of the National Stadium, Lagos. The tournament which has 12 football academy teams drawn from Lagos including the popular Amuneke Football …

