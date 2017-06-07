Start Returning Home Now, Don’t Wait Till October 1 Before Leaving The North – MASSOB To Igbos – Nigeria Today
Nigeria Today
Start Returning Home Now, Don't Wait Till October 1 Before Leaving The North – MASSOB To Igbos
The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has asked Ndigbo residing in the North to start returning back home and not to wait for the three-month before leaving the region. According to MASSOB leader, Comrade Uche Madu, …
