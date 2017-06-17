State can only retrieve monies based on strong evidence – Auditor General – Myjoyonline.com
State can only retrieve monies based on strong evidence – Auditor General
Auditor General Daniel Domelovo says he has started gathering the needed evidence to reinforce his powers of disallowance and surcharge. He said he has to meticulously build a file which has evidence for each of the cases before proceeding.
