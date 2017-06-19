Kenya: Acute Wheat Shortage Looms as Farmers Shift to Lucrative Maize – AllAfrica.com
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Kenya: Acute Wheat Shortage Looms as Farmers Shift to Lucrative Maize
AllAfrica.com
High cost of production and dwindling prices are pushing farmers away from wheat farming, with many opting to grow maize and engage in dairy farming which are more lucrative. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett says many farmers have reduced the …
State receives 1.2 million bags of maize, millers to get it via SGR
Expect no more Sh90 unga shortage, says Bett
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!