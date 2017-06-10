Pages Navigation Menu

States declare June 12 as public holiday. Find out the states..

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

24 years after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Elections, some Western States in Nigeria like Ogun, Osun and Ondo state governments have declared Monday as public holiday for civil servants in the states. The election has been adjudged the freest and the fairest in the history of Nigeria, but was nullified by …

