Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Statistician General reveals main factors that will make Nigeria exit recession

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale has revealed what will get Nigerian economy out of recession. He spoke in a chat at the weekend with Economic Confidential in Abuja. “If oil prices do not collapse and Niger Delta remains peaceful, by 2018 we would have recovered. It was an extremely difficult period and […]

Statistician General reveals main factors that will make Nigeria exit recession

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.