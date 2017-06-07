Stay In The North, They Want War, We Will Go Beyond That, We Developed The North – OYC To Igbos

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC), has urged Igbo resident in the northern part of the country and other areas outside the south-east region to get ready to defend themselves on the event of any provocation and attack from the Arewa youths.

The OPC expressed outrage that Arewa Youth issue a three-month ultimatum to Ndigbo in the north to leave the North, describing it as a security threat and a crime against the Nigerian state.

Speaking to newsmen after an emergency meeting they tagged “Igbo mandate against genocide”, OYC National President , Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, urged Ndigbo to stay put wherever they were across the country..

Isiguzoro said that the ultimatum was a call for war and should be treated as such by security agents.

He said that Igbo were not cowards, and that the North were on the same issue that led to the civil war.

“ This is how it started as a joke and before we knew it, a coordinated and simultaneous attack was launched against the Igbos in the North.

“This is a sad development considering efforts being made to unite this country; this is a sad commentary considering that sacrifices Igbos have made in this country.

“We, however, wish to state unequivocally that Igbos are not cowards. We are not afraid of Alhaji AbdulAziz Suleiman, Yerima Shetimma and their cohorts.

“Ndigbo want to make it categorically clear that we are ready for him; we are cannot be intimidated by his ranting. The era of taking properties belonging to Ndigbo by force is gone. We won’t let that happen again.

“To this end, we are calling on our people in the North not to shift any ground; they should remain where they are; this country belongs to all of us. Any attack on our people shall receive commensurate reaction”, he stated .

He advised the northern governors and the northern elders to dissociate themselves from the threat on the Igbos, stressing that “failure to do so, we will take it that they are all equal partners to this crime.

“This is a drum of war coming from the North and should the Northern leaders fail to act accordingly, we shall be left with no option than to go beyond this stage.

“We call on the Northern traditional and religious leaders headed by the Sultan of Sokoto to assure Igbo of their safety in the 19 Northern States.

“We are calling on the President General Arewa Consultative Forum to call Northern Youths to order; they must be compelled to tender unreserved apology to Ndigbo‎ and stop fanning the embers of disunity among Nigerians.

“‎We will not leave the north for the Northern Youths after developing the north with assets and business investment worth over N44trillion. If they are preparing ground for abandoned properties, they have failed.

“May we all call on security agencies to provide protection to all the Igbo in the 19 Northern States and their properties. Anything on the contrary means giving a backing to this orchestrated genocidal plot against Igbo.

“May we call on the Federal Government to assure Ndigbo that they are part of this country, by living up to expectations of their protecting lives and properties. Failure to do so, we shall be left with no option than to defend ourselves.

“We also call for the immediate arrest of Yerima and his group; this is a crime against the State and it should not be treated with levity.

“Rather than chase around un-armed Biafra agitators, the DSS should go after these men who have declared war on the Nigeria State.

“In the meantime, our people should be careful and vigilant. They should not hesitate to report any assault on them. We are watching and waiting,” he declared.

