Stefano Pioli Appointed New Fiorentina Manager

Fiorentina have appointed Stefano Pioli as their new boss with the former Inter Milan manager replacing Paulo Sousa on an initial two-year contract.

Pioli was sacked by Inter in May after lasting just six months in the San Siro job but he has quickly returned to work in Serie A with Viola.

The 51-year-old is a former Fiorentina captain and made 156 appearances for the club between 1989 and 1995.

“The coach will be officially unveiled to the media at a press conference at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Wednesday,” a statement on the club’s website read.

The club also announced that the new boss will be meeting fans at Store Stadio Viale Manfredo Fanti in Florence for those who wish to greet the new coach. A nice gesture from Pioli and the club.

PIOLI E’ IL NUOVO ALLENATORE DELLA FIORENTINA. BENTORNATO STEFANO!

leggi la notizia https://t.co/xAOMThfaue #ForzaViola pic.twitter.com/QauPzxDU3G — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) June 6, 2017

It’s been no secret that this has been on the cards for a while now. For a long time it looked like it could have been Eusebio Di Francesco or even Luciano Spalletti taking over from Paulo Sousa.

The board clearly stated they wanted an Italian manager and they’ve got their wish. Here’s hoping he can emulate the work he did with Lazio and it can be a more successful few years under Pioli’s leadership.

