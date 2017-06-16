Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stephanie Coker Dishes On Her Beau, Wedding Plans And The Future Is Her In SCHICK Magazine – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Stephanie Coker Dishes On Her Beau, Wedding Plans And The Future Is Her In SCHICK Magazine
Nigeria Today
Set to tie the knot this summer, Stephanie Coker reveals more about her beau, wedding plans, 'The Future Is Her' and more in SCHICK Magazine's debut issue. Read excepts below: Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read. On her Beau.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.