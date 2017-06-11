Pages Navigation Menu

Stephanie Linus slammed with N100m lawsuit for copyright infringement – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment


YNaija

Stephanie Linus slammed with N100m lawsuit for copyright infringement
Pulse Nigeria
The lawsuit comes shortly after Miss Madudu accused Linus of stealing the storyline for the 2015 movie "Dry," from her original literature, "Behind Her Veil." Published: 11.06.2017; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · Stephanie Okereke-Linus play. Stephanie …
Entertainment Roundup: Stephanie Linus sued for N100milion for allegedly stealing “Dry” script; D'banj releases …YNaija

