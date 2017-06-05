Sterling Bank, LEAP Africa move to boost capacity of young CEOs – Vanguard
Guardian
Sterling Bank, LEAP Africa move to boost capacity of young CEOs
Vanguard
STERLING Bank Plc and LEAP Africa have commenced partnership to enhance capacity of young chief executive officers in small and medium enterprises (SME) sector. Mr. Henry Bassey, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank, in company of Founder of …
Sterling Bank, LEAP Africa plan development of 1000 SMEs
