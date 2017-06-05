Sterling Bank, LEAP Africa move to boost capacity of young CEOs

By Adegbesan Elizabeth

STERLING Bank Plc and LEAP Africa have commenced partnership to enhance capacity of young chief executive officers in small and medium enterprises (SME) sector.

Mr. Henry Bassey, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank, in company of Founder of LEAP Africa, Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, at a press conference to announce the LEAP Africa’s 12th CEOs Forum tagged “Managing Growth for Profitability”, disclosed this yesterday.

The LEAP Africa CEOs Forum is designed to support SME development in Nigeria and equip business owners to build sustainable organizations. The Forum also exposes business owners to the importance of planning for their succession and instituting effective systems and structures, and values within their organizations, to ensure long term sustainability.

Nwuneli explained that, “In the previous CEO forum including this year we capture everybody, we just talk about the level of business, maybe you run a business for like a year or two. But for next year we are thinking young CEOs forum because we have a lot of young people doing outstanding things and starting businesses,

“You know about the unemployment rate, many more people are looking at small businesses and enterprises as a way out of the unemployment line. We are thinking how can we support this people, how can we bring young people building businesses together”.

