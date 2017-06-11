Financial experts task CBN on forex liquidity to sustain stock rally – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Financial experts task CBN on forex liquidity to sustain stock rally
Vanguard
Some financial experts on Sunday called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure continuous liquidity in the foreign exchange market to sustained the bullish trend on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). They told the Newsmen in separate interviews …
NSE RoundUp! Nigerian equities earn N659b gains on N29.2b deals
Stock Market Records Inspiring Performance
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!