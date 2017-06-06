Stocks maintain high profile to close week with 7.945 gain

NIGERIAN Stock Exchange on Friday maintained its uptrend on the Nigerian equities market, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) all-share index (ASI) and market capitalisation appreciated by 7.94 percent to close the week at 31,371.63 and N10.845 trillion respectively. “Similarly, all other Indices finished higher during the week with the exception the NSE Oil/Gas Index […]

