Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stocks Market Gains N417bn On Continuing Demand – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Stocks Market Gains N417bn On Continuing Demand
Leadership Newspapers
The Nigerian stocks market began the week, yesterday, bullish on the back of continuing demand from investors. In summary, the All Share Index (ASI) gained 1,206.75 absolute points, representing a growth of 3.85 per cent to close at 32,578.38 points.
Dangote, First Bank, others push stocks to 23-month highDaily Trust
Stocks hit 23-month high on stable naira, oil priceThe Punch
NSE LIVE! Equities open with N417bn gainRipples Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.