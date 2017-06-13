Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop airports’ concession, FAAN petitioners urge Senate – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Stop airports' concession, FAAN petitioners urge Senate
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) chapter, has urged the Senate to stop the planned concession of the four major airports in the country. Its Secretary-General, Mr Emeka Njoku, stated this at the
Air Peace, FAAN bicker over N7m debt claimNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.