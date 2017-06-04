Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop asking me out, I am engaged,Blessing Ebigieson begs social media friends – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Stop asking me out, I am engaged,Blessing Ebigieson begs social media friends
Vanguard
Popular Yoruba actress and producer of Edo extraction, Blessing Ebigieson doesn't go around romancing controversies or getting herself into any sort of spats, but it seems the ebony mother of one, is having a hard time, keeping her social media friends

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.