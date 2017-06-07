Stop beating around the bush – Ibo leaders tell Northern youth

Ibo leaders have come forward to state that the ‘Kaduna declaration’ by the Northern youths was expected and that they are only helping to accelerate the imminent actualization of Biafra. MASSOB leader, Comrade Uche Madu, the quit notice did not come as a “surprise, describing it as a certain step in the actualization of the Biafran…

