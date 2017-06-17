Stop beating drums of war – Lai Mohammed – The News
|
The News
|
Stop beating drums of war – Lai Mohammed
The News
From left: Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the wife of the Minister, Alhaja Kudirat Mohammed and the Guest Lecturer, Alhaji Ibrahim Gidado at the 10th Lai Mohammed Ramadan …
If there is war today, none of us will escape – Lai Mohammed
Ramadan: Minister advocates peaceful coexistence
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!