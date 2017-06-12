Stop calling for Nigeria’s breakup – Obasanjo warns Northern youths, IPOB, MASSOB

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has warned those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria to desist from such acts. Speaking in Makurdi, the Benue state capital over the weekend, the former President noted that those singing war songs were doing great disservice to the country. Obasanjo insisted that despite imperfections in the system, Nigeria remained a […]

