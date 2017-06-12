“Stop Calling Men Broke”, Ex Big Brother Africa Housemate, Beverly Osu Tells Ladies

And so we stumbled on Beverly’s post on Instagram where she wrote: Stop calling men broke because they can’t afford to buy or give you things you can’t afford yourself Do you agree with her?

The post “Stop Calling Men Broke”, Ex Big Brother Africa Housemate, Beverly Osu Tells Ladies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

