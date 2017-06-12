Pages Navigation Menu

Stop paying for transformers, facilities – EEDC tell customers

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

‎The Management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has declared as a criminal offence any form of monetary demand by its officials from customers for the purposes of purchasing or repairing faulty facilities. EEDC in this regards said it was entire its responsibility to purchase, install and repair transformers and other facilities without demanding […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

