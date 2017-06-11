Stop relying solely on foreign based players –Chukwu

Former Green Eagles captain, Christian Chukwu said yesterday he still can’t believe the Super Eagles lost 0-2 at home to Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Chukwu who spoke exclusively to Daily Sunsports said 24 hours after the match he was still in doubt over the outcome of the match.

“I still don’t believe we lost by that margin to South Africa here at home. It is a shame that we were so humiliated by a country that has not beaten us before even on their home soil.”

The Nigerian soccer legend who led the country to lift the Nation’s Cup at home in 1980 said the problem with the present Eagles is the over reliance on foreign based players.

“I have always said it is not good for us to rely wholly on our foreign based players. We need to build our team on the boys at home. If we do, the team will play with better understanding because they would camp longer. At the moment what we see is a situation where we bring stars together for just two days and expect them to dazzle. No team can do well without cohesion.

We have to go back to what we did in the past that gave us results. Westerhof as Eagles manager lived here in Nigeria and used a good number of home based players,” Chukwu said.

Chukwu insisted that the domestic league boasts of quality players that are good enough to lace boots for the country.







