Storm destroys 300 houses, kills One in Katsina

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

A teenage boy has been confirmed dead in Nwala-Jan Gahe community in Katsina State during a heavy windstorm which also destroyed about 300 houses during in the community. Five persons were also reported to have sustained varying degrees of injury in the incident which occurred last Friday. The Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Emergency …

