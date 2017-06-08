Pages Navigation Menu

Stray bullet hit toddler as Boko Haram militants infiltrate Borno (Photos)

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists fired gunshots in Maiduguri on Wednesday evening. According to SR, Maiduguri residents said that the militants arrived in the city at around 7:00 p.m. local time after attacking the Giwa military barracks located on the outskirts of Maiduguri. Residents in the Jidari and Polo areas of Maiduguri began to flee the city […]

